In migrant camps, the Pope condemns “slavery” and “torture.”

During a liturgy for refugees in the Cyprus capital Nicosia on Friday, Pope Francis decried “slavery” and “abuse” in migrant camps, drawing similarities with World War II.

“It reminds us of past century’s history, of the Nazis and Stalin, and we wonder how this could have happened,” he said.

The pope said, “What happened then is happening now on neighbouring shores.”

Francis was speaking off the cuff at the Holy Cross Church, which is located near the UN-monitored buffer zone that separates the Mediterranean island.

“There are torture chambers and people who are sold. Because it is my obligation to open your eyes, I say that “he stated

“We observe what is taking place, and the worst part is that we have grown accustomed to it. It’s a severe illness to get used to it “He spoke to a crowd of about 250 people, the majority of whom were migrants.

Earlier, Francis hailed “the hope of a humanity free of walls of division, free of hatred,” calling diversity and individuality “God’s gifts.”

The pontiff is set to return with 50 migrants after hearing testimonials from migrants from Iraq, Sri Lanka, and Cameroon.

The Pope’s visit, which began on Thursday, has focused on the misery of migrants and the concept of fraternity.

Francis will go to Greece on Saturday, when he will visit the important migrant hub island of Lesbos.