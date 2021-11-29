In Lithuania, there is ‘wide support’ for Taiwan policy, according to a legislator.

In the midst of a conflict with China over permitting Taipei to construct a de facto embassy, a visiting Lithuanian legislator claimed on Monday that his country’s improving relations with Taiwan have “broad support” from the people.

Matas Maldeikis led a team of MPs from Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia to Taiwan on Sunday, the latest in a long line of foreign politicians who have visited the island over Beijing’s reluctance.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, which is self-ruled and democratic, and promises to retake it one day, if necessary by force.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, China has become increasingly hostile to Taiwan, which denies China’s claim that the island is part of its territory.

Lithuania is one of a group of Baltic and Central European countries seeking stronger ties with Taiwan, despite Beijing’s displeasure.

Lithuania said in May that it was leaving China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with Central and Eastern European countries because it was “divisive.”

China was enraged enough by Lithuania’s decision to allow Taiwan to create a representative office under its own name that it downgraded diplomatic relations with the country this month.

Any usage of the phrase “Taiwan,” as well as references to the island as a “country” and diplomatic gestures that might provide the island a feeling of international legitimacy, is frowned upon by Beijing.

When Maldeikis met President Tsai, he noted, “Lithuanian government policy toward Taiwan enjoys wide support in our society.”

“Our countries have a lot of prospects for economic and cultural collaboration,” he remarked.

“Our civilizations are founded on the same ideals of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, making long-term steady and efficient cooperation conceivable.”

He expects that Vilnius’s soon-to-be-opened commercial office in Taipei would assist to improve bilateral relationships and bring Taiwan and the European Union closer together.

On the same day as the Baltic delegation arrived and after the second team of US senators visited the island this month, China flew 27 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

In recent years, Beijing has increased military exercises near Taiwan, with a record number of planes flying into the zone in early October.