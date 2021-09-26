In Libya’s chaos, a Roman Empire jewel lies neglected.

After a decade of conflict, Leptis Magna, once one of the Roman Empire’s most magnificent cities, has been abandoned and avoided by tourists, yet some see its potential for revival.

There is no line at the gate, and only a few people, virtually all Libyans, stroll the UNESCO World Heritage site’s majestic ruins.

Visiting the location, an ancient Roman colony on the Mediterranean’s south coast, is “a voyage in time, a dive into history,” says Abdessalam Oueba, a 60-year-old Libyan visitor.

The city was founded by the Phoenicians and later controlled by Rome. It was here that Septimius Severus, who rose to become Emperor from 193 to 211, was born.

Before dying in York, England, distant from the hometown where he had lavished resources, the emperor launched military expeditions across Europe and into modern-day Iraq.

The well-preserved ruins, which are perched on a slope with a stunning view of the Mediterranean, feature a massive basilica, a racecourse, and a theatre that can seat up to 15,000 spectators on arched terraces facing the sea.

Ihab, from Tripoli, is one of the few tourists who made the 120-kilometer (75-mile) trip to show his children a spot he had visited as a youngster.

Under a dazzling blue sky, the 34-year-old doctor observed, “Leptis Magna is lovely, the most beautiful Roman site outside of Italy.”

“Yet it’s only recently been known.”

The turmoil that erupted in Libya following the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011 sparked fears for the ancient remains, forcing UNESCO to designate them and four other Libyan sites on a list of world heritage in danger.

However, the territories have mostly been spared from the combat, which has been largely stalled since an October 2020 ceasefire.

Despite the fighting, there have been no direct attacks or threats to Leptis Magna, according to Azeddine al-Fakih, head of the site’s antiquities department.

However, it has other challenges, including a scarcity of resources and government assistance.

“In 2020, we were finally able to start improvements that should have been completed 50 years ago,” he said, citing restrooms, offices, and a perimeter fence as examples.

“However, archaeological excavations have ceased, and maintenance is hasty and superficial.”

After ten years of conflict and state collapse, Libya’s current unity government “has bigger difficulties to cope with,” according to Fakih.

Under Kadhafi’s regime, which lasted from 1969 to 2011, tourism was essentially non-existent in Libya, which was mainly reliant on the country’s massive oil resources.

Foreign visitors were also deterred by tense foreign relations and sanctions.

Tourist visas were first issued by Kadhafi. Brief News from Washington Newsday.