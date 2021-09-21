In less than a year, a Canadian man has won his second lottery jackpot.

On Sept. 8, Robert MacDonald won a CA$100,000 (US$78,000) reward, almost 11 months after winning CA$50,000 (US$39,000) in October of the previous year.

The 77-year-old guy has won nearly $117,000 in all.

MacDonald won the lottery after matching six of the seven Encore numbers in their Lottario draw, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation in Toronto.

After scanning the ticket he purchased at a Circle K gas station on Fennel Avenue, MacDonald learned he had won the prize, according to Insauga.

MacDonald was identified as a regular bettor by the OLG. Lottario, Ontario 49, Lotto Max, and Lotto 6/49 are his favorite games. He intends to spend the majority of his gains on his family, with the remainder set aside for future ventures.

MacDonald also gave lottery players some advice: “If you keep positive, your time will come as well,” he added.

MacDonald, on the other hand, isn’t the first person to win the lotto twice.

According to a list compiled by Lovemoney, numerous people have won the lotto more than once. Armand Paganelli of New York, Deborah Brown of Virginia, and Stefan Mandel of Germany have all won many times.

Mandel, an Australian-Romanian, has won the lotto 14 times. Paganelli won the lottery 16 times, whereas Brown won it 30 times.

Mandel, a Romanian-Australian, won his 14th lottery jackpot in 1992, worth $27 million, after purchasing all combination numbers in the Virginia State Lottery. After announcing that he employed a math technique to find the winning combinations, Mandel became famous.

Paganelli, on the other hand, bought 16 winning tickets in just two years, from 2013 to 2014. From all of his winning combinations, he earned a total of $625,000.

In 2019, Brown won 30 times in a single day, earning $150,000. She bought 30 ‘Pick 4′ tickets, each with the same set of numbers. Brown was fortunate in that her combination of numbers was the winning combination.