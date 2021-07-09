In Lebanon’s crisis-hit country, pharmacies are on strike, and there are power outages.

In the latest symptom of economic collapse in crisis-hit Lebanon, pharmacies went on strike over drug shortages, and two major power plants came to a standstill due to a lack of fuel.

For the past 11 months, politicians in Beirut have been unable to establish a government that will implement badly needed economic reforms, and the local currency has plummeted to a new low versus the dollar on the black market.

Lebanon’s foreign currency reserves are rapidly dwindling, and the cash-strapped country is unable to provide subsidies on essential imports such as medicines and fuel, raising fears of further societal unrest.

Hundreds of pharmaceuticals are now out of stock, according to importers, because the central bank owes foreign suppliers millions of dollars and they can no longer open fresh lines of credit.

From Friday morning, the drugstore owners’ group announced a “wide open-ended strike in Lebanon.”

According to Ali Safa, a member of the group, 80 percent of pharmacies in Beirut and other major cities remained closed, with roughly half doing likewise in outlying places.

Most pharmacists had closed along the highly populated shoreline north of Beirut, according to an AFP photographer, while many more remained shuttered in the capital’s southern suburbs.

The financial crisis has pushed more than half of the population into poverty, with state power outages lasting up to 22 hours a day across the country.

The state energy company announced on Friday that the Zahrani and Deir Ammar power plants had gone down due to a lack of access to fuel cargoes detained off the coast due to unpaid bills.

Because to power outages and inadequate fuel supplies, water facilities in the north and south have warned that distribution will be reduced to the bare minimum.

On the black market, the local currency, the Lebanese pound, was selling for a record 19,500 pounds per dollar, less than a tenth of its official rate.

Even painkillers and infant milk formula are hard to come by in Lebanon, which is suffering from one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s, according to the World Bank.

For months, the Lebanese have been using social media to solicit assistance, even from friends and family living abroad.

Elie, 48, a Beirut resident, said he went to five pharmacies earlier this week looking for medications to address excessive uric acid levels.

He told AFP, “They kept telling me there was none left, or that the suppliers hadn’t delivered.”

That was said by Safa, the proprietor of the pharmacy.