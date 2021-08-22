In Lebanon, prices at the pump have risen as a result of a new subsidy cut.

Fuel prices in Lebanon have risen by up to 70%. Official numbers showed that people struggling to make ends meet in the cash-strapped country faced yet another subsidy decrease on Sunday.

In the two months after the central bank began reducing its support for imports, the price of hydrocarbon fuels in Lebanon has approximately tripled.

The new cut comes while the Mediterranean country is embroiled in one of the world’s greatest economic crises since the 1850s, with price hikes forecast for other vital goods.

During near-round-the-clock electricity disruptions, Lebanon’s residents have struggled to find enough fuel to drive to work or to run back-up generators due to severe shortages.

Long lineups have formed outside the petrol outlets that have remained open, trapping motorists.

The army was deployed this month to collect hoarded fuel and give it to the needy due to the refusal of many petrol shops to sell what they do have.

Frustrations have boiled over in recent weeks, with scuffles over scarce fuel resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals.

Last weekend, a fuel tank explosion in the country’s north killed at least 30 people.

According to figures issued by the National News Agency, the cost of 98- and 95-octane gasoline increased by 67 and 66 percent, respectively, starting August 11.

During the same time period, the price of mazout, a common gasoline derivative, increased by 73%.

The cost of a cooking gas canister has increased by more than 50%.

All three types of fuel were nearly three times more expensive on June 23 than they were on June 23.

The rises coincide with the fact that more than three-quarters of the population today lives in poverty.

The pound, which has lost more than 90% of its value versus the US dollar on the illicit market since 2019, is used by the majority of people in Lebanon.

The central bank agreed on Saturday to support petroleum imports at an exchange rate of 8,000 pounds per dollar, up from 3,900 pounds per dollar during the first de facto subsidy reduction in June.

Previously, the Bank of Lebanon had issued foreign currency to importers at an official rate of roughly 1,500 to the dollar.

The central bank announced earlier this month that it could no longer afford to furnish importers with dollars at any advantageous rate, but leaders reached an agreement on Saturday with the 8,000 rate as a compromise.