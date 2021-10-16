In Kashmir, India is concerned about Taliban retaliation.

Indian military performed raids and engaged Kashmir militants who Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears would be emboldened by the Islamists’ win in Afghanistan, as he expressed his concerns to foreign leaders this week.

Since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15, civilian and police shootings, security force operations on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all intensified in the Muslim-majority region.

In the two months since then, some 40 people have been slain in the Himalayan area, which has been split since India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947.

Militants have attacked Hindu and Sikh people, and soldiers and rebels have been killed in gun engagements near the ceasefire line.

According to residents and security officials who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity, India has increased patrols near Pakistani Kashmir and hardened several army camps, blaming the Taliban takeover for the increase in violence.

Modi said earlier this week at the G20 conference in Rome that international measures are needed to ensure Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for “radicalization and terrorism.”

He’s also spoken to US President Joe Biden on India’s worries.

In September, he told the United Nations General Assembly that no country should be permitted to use Afghanistan “as an instrument for its own selfish goals,” a remark largely seen as a dig at Pakistan, the Taliban’s main backer from 1996 to 2001.

Islamabad has declined to recognize the new Taliban government this time.

Nonetheless, New Delhi accuses Islamabad of funding the Pakistan-based militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, which have been accused for numerous strikes in Kashmir.

The assertion is denied by Pakistan.

In 1992, India backed the Soviet-backed puppet government in Kabul, which was overthrown by mujahideen forces.

It aided the US-led forces in toppling the Taliban in 2001. In August, the extreme Islamists annihilated a significant benefactor to the administration.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Afghan terrorists fought alongside Kashmiri fighters. According to a former Kashmiri fighter, some 20 Afghan “guest mujahideen” were killed and ten were taken.

India is concerned that weapons and warriors could find their way back into the region, where it has fought two wars with Pakistan.

"What we can say and learn from the history is that we had foreign terrorists of Afghan origin in Jammu when the previous Taliban administration was in power."