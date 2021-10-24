In Kashmir, a man was shot and killed as security for a minister’s visit was tightened.

Residents reported Indian paramilitaries shot and killed a civilian in Kashmir on Sunday, as authorities beefed up security across the disputed territory ahead of a visit by a senior Indian minister.

The victim, a milk vendor in the southern Kashmir Valley, is the 12th civilian murdered by militants or security forces in the Muslim-majority region this month.

In Kashmir, New Delhi has deployed nearly 500,000 troops and paramilitaries to quell a separatist movement pushing for independence or an union with Pakistan.

The man was killed in “crossfire” during “militant action” near a police paramilitary base in the village of Zainapora, according to police, who are investigating the incident.

According to villagers, the man was fatally shot without provocation.

Since Saturday, Amit Shah, India’s home minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s facto deputy, has been in Kashmir, raising security worries.

It is Shah’s first visit to the Himalayan territory, which Pakistan also claims, since New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s semi-autonomy and brought it under direct authority in August 2019.

His visit comes after a string of targeted killings by militants, the most of whom were minority Hindus and Sikhs, as well as migrant laborers from other parts of India.

Snipers have been stationed on rooftops around the building where Shah is staying, and sandbag bunkers have been erected across Kashmir’s major city of Srinagar.

Hundreds of motorcycles have been seized in the city in recent days, and police have increased inspections on pedestrians, including women and children. Drive-by shootings have been carried out on motorcycles.

General Bipin Rawat, India’s chief of military forces, said security surveillance was being stepped up to counter rebel strikes.

Since 1947, when India and Pakistan gained independence, Kashmir has been divided between the two countries.

In 1989, rebels launched an insurgency, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.