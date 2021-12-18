In Kabul, the Taliban government has resumed issuing Afghan passports.

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said on Saturday that they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, providing optimism to citizens who feel threatened by the Islamists’ authority.

Thousands of Afghans have applied for fresh travel papers in order to flee an escalating economic and humanitarian crisis described by the UN as a “avalanche of hunger.”

Authorities will begin issuing the documents at Kabul’s passport office on Sunday, according to Alam Gul Haqqani, the interior ministry’s chief of the passport department.

Following the Taliban’s return to power on August 15, tens of thousands of Afghans hurried to Kabul’s only airport in the hopes of catching any international flight that could escape them.

Authorities restored the passport office in Kabul in October, only to shut it down days later due to a backlog of applications that led the biometric technology to fail.

“All of the technological concerns have now been rectified,” Haqqani said, adding that individuals who had already applied for travel documents would be granted them first.

He stated that new applications will be accepted beginning January 10.

Many Afghans who needed to travel to Pakistan for medical treatment have been unable to do so for months due to a lack of valid passports.

“My mother has health concerns, and we needed to go to Pakistan a long time ago, but we couldn’t because the passport service was closed,” said Jamshid, who goes by one name like many Afghans.

“We are thrilled today… we may acquire our passports and go to Pakistan,” he remarked outside the passport office shortly after the announcement on Saturday.

The Taliban’s commitment to the international community is being tested by issuing passports and permitting eligible people to depart despite a rising humanitarian catastrophe.

The Taliban are pleading with donors to reinstate billions of dollars in aid that was halted when the last Western-backed regime crumbled as the US forces withdrew.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, the unexpected withdrawal of aid has caused a “unprecedented” fiscal shock to an economy already devastated by drought and decades of war.

Many people in the city have been compelled to sell their belongings in order to buy food for their families as a result of the crisis.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Taliban administration’s deputy foreign minister, requested UN relief agencies to exert pressure on the US government to transfer over $10 billion in assets.

Stanekzai also asked all Afghan refugees to return to their homeland. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.