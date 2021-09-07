In Kabul, the Taliban fires shots to disperse protesters.

The Taliban fired rounds into the air on Tuesday to disperse protesters gathered in the capital for an anti-Pakistan rally, the latest demonstration since the hardline Islamist outfit took power last month.

Although the Islamists have yet to form a government, Afghans have staged tiny, isolated protests in towns such as Kabul, Herat, and Mazar-i-Sharif, scared of a reprise of the group’s previous violent rule from 1996 to 2001.

At least 70 protesters, primarily women, gathered outside the Pakistani embassy on Tuesday, brandishing banners and protesting against what they described as Islamabad’s intervention. Islamabad has long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement.

Faiz Hameed, Pakistan’s intelligence chief, was in Kabul over the weekend, ostensibly to meet with his country’s ambassador but probably likely to meet with Taliban officials.

Taliban militants were seen firing rounds into the air to disperse the masses, according to AFP.

A small group of women in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif had convened the day before in a demonstration for female rights.

Last week, a group of defiant women gathered in Herat to demand that they be allowed to participate in the new administration.

The demonstration comes a day after the Taliban declared complete control of Afghanistan, claiming victory in the important battle for the Panjshir Valley, the final bastion of resistance to their rule.

The Taliban resorted to fighting the forces defending the rocky Panjshir Valley after their lightning-fast triumph over the former Afghan government’s security forces in mid-August and the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.

As the Islamist hardliners celebrated their triumph, their top spokesman cautioned against any more attempts to overthrow them.

“Anyone who attempts to launch an insurgency will be severely punished. At a press conference in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid stated, “We will not tolerate another.”

Mujahid said an interim government would be proclaimed first, allowing for further adjustments, as they embark on a massive transition into controlling major institutions and cities with hundreds of thousands of people.

Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised to be more “inclusive” than their predecessors, with a government that reflects the country’s diverse ethnic composition – however women are unlikely to be represented.

During the Taliban’s leadership in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women’s rights were severely restricted.

Women would be able to attend university this time if classes are separated by gender or at least separated by a curtain, according to the Taliban’s education. Brief News from Washington Newsday.