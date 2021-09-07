In Kabul, the Taliban fires shots to disperse protesters.

Hundreds of people gathered at various protests in Kabul on Tuesday when the Taliban fired rounds into the air to disperse them, the latest show of defiance by Afghans against the hardline Islamist organisation that stormed to power last month.

Although Afghanistan’s new rulers have yet to create a cabinet, many in the city fear a recurrence of the Taliban’s cruel and repressive rule from 1996 to 2001.

At least three demonstrations were organized across Kabul in a show of defiance that would have been unthinkable during the Taliban’s previous reign of terror, when people were publicly executed and thieves’ hands were severed.

“Afghan women desire freedom for their nation. They want to rebuild their country. At one event outside the Pakistani embassy, where more than 70 individuals, primarily women, had assembled, protester Sarah Fahim told AFP, “We are tired.”

“We want everyone in our community to have a regular life. “How much longer are we going to be in this situation?” said the 25-year-old.

The throng waved banners and sang about their dissatisfaction with security, free movement out of the country, and suspected intervention by Pakistan, which has long had links with the Taliban leadership.

Pakistan, one of only three nations to recognize the former Taliban government, has long been accused of providing safe haven to its leaders after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted them from power.

Faiz Hameed, Pakistan’s intelligence chief, was in Kabul over the weekend, ostensibly to meet with his country’s ambassador but probably likely to meet with Taliban officials.

A separate gathering was captured on video and shared on social media, with over a hundred people marching through the streets under the careful eye of armed Taliban members.

“We want Afghanistan to be free,” said another protester, Zahra Mohammadi, a doctor from Kabul. We want to be free.”

In recent days, sporadic rallies have taken place in smaller cities, such Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif, where women have requested to be included in a new administration.

Taliban officials in charge of security in the capital, General Mobin, told AFP that he was summoned to the area by Taliban guards who said that “women were causing a commotion.”

“These demonstrators have been recruited solely on the basis of a foreign intelligence conspiracy,” he stated.

The Taliban snatched an Afghan journalist’s press ID and camera as he was covering the demonstration, according to AFP.

He claims he was kicked and told to leave.

