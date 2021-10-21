In Kabul, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister meets with the Taliban government.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with senior Taliban leaders in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, as the neighbors worked to resolve a border issue.

Pakistan, as one of only three nations to recognize the previous Taliban rule in the 1990s, is thought to retain significant control over the group as it seeks to reclaim power.

In August, the Taliban deposed Afghanistan’s former US-backed government, and since then, they’ve been attempting to gain international recognition and financial backing for their Islamist administration.

However, there has been tension between the neighbors in the opening months of the new Afghan government, particularly over aviation links and border control of freight.

After Pakistan suspended traffic, lorry loads of Afghan fruit destined for sale in Pakistan and India were allowed to rot at the border at Spin Boldak in recent weeks.

Disputes over civil aviation regulations have sometimes hampered flights between Kabul and Islamabad.

In a brief video clip, Qureshi claimed, “There were comprehensive negotiations with the Afghan Taliban leadership, which were attended by the prime minister and practically all cabinet ministers.”

Qureshi’s Afghan counterpart, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, described the meeting as a “very nice engagement” in which trade and reopening the borders were discussed.

“We have high hopes that all of our trade difficulties will be handled quickly, and that borders will reopen,” he said.

Qureshi was joined by Pakistan’s outgoing spy chief, Faiz Hammed, who is visiting the Afghan capital for the second time since the Taliban took power.

Pakistan has long been accused by the United States of supporting Islamist militants in their two-decade war against NATO forces and the now-deposed Western-backed government.

Qureshi is the third foreign minister to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban assumed power in mid-August, following the foreign ministers of Qatar and Uzbekistan.

A high-level Taliban delegation and officials from ten nations, including China and Pakistan, were hosted by the Russian government on Wednesday.

The hosts pressed the insurgents to take action against fanatical Islamic State fighters who had gathered in Afghanistan’s always-volatile terrain.

In exchange, the Taliban requested the international community to recognize their interim government, which is confronting economic and humanitarian difficulties within its boundaries.

“Isolating Afghanistan is not in anyone’s best interests.” And this has been shown in the past,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Taliban’s Deputy Prime Minister, at the Moscow summit.

