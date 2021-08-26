In just three days, four people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine made in Taiwan.

In Taiwan, four people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, which was initially distributed on Monday. Despite inadequate clinical studies, the island’s health minister has allowed emergency use of the Medigen vaccine.

A 56-year-old writer died a day after receiving the locally made vaccine on Tuesday. The writer, who was claimed to be from Taoyuan, was said to have passed out the morning after receiving the shot, according to authorities.

When paramedics arrived to his home, they discovered the man, named only by his surname Lu, was missing vital signs. According to Focus Taiwan, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital by officials from the city’s fire department. Lu was the first person to die as a result of the immunization campaign.

According to Chen Shih-chung, the chairman of Taiwan’s health administration, the writer died of a heart attack or myocardial infarction.

The three other deaths were kept a secret by authorities. They did say, however, that it’s still unclear if the four deaths reported in the first three days after the vaccine was distributed were linked to the doses.

“In terms of science,” Zhuang Shilihe, a Guangzhou-based expert, told the Global Times, “it requires more data to assess the relationship between the vaccination and the deaths, such as the causes of the deaths and if the deceased took the same batch of products.”

The deaths occurred after Taiwan’s Medigen vaccine, made by Taipei-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation, was launched on Monday. Last month, the medicine was approved for emergency use in those over the age of 20.

The phase 3 clinical studies for the vaccine, which is administered in two doses at least 28 days apart, are still ongoing. There is also no evidence of efficacy.

According to CNN, a phase 2 experiment involving 3,800 participants indicated that the vaccination increased antibody levels against COVID-19 in 99.8% of those who took part, according to Medigen’s CEO Charles Chen.

Taiwan has been successful in limiting the new coronavirus, with only 16,000 illnesses and 828 deaths reported since the outbreak began. There were no new infections reported by health officials on Wednesday.

According to SCMP, Health Minister Chen said, “We have finally registered zero local cases today, which is wonderful news for all of us, but this does not imply we will have no more locally transmitted illnesses, and all we can say is that the situation in Taiwan has stabilized.”

Taiwan, on the other hand, has struggled to vaccinate its citizens. Brief News from Washington Newsday.