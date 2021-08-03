In just seven days, Bangladesh will vaccinate ten million people.

As the country confronts a huge Covid-19 spike, Bangladesh extended its stringent lockdown on Tuesday and announced plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people in a week.

Tens of thousands of health workers will lead the vaccination effort, which will begin on August 7 at 14,000 health centers, according to senior minister A.K.M Mozammel Haque.

“In a week, more than 10 million people will be immunized. Elderly people, workers, and shopkeepers will be prioritized, according to Haque.

Following the receipt of vaccinations from China and the United States under the Covax project, health ministry spokeswoman Maidul Islam Prodhan said there was enough stock to inoculate 12 million people.

The minister also announced that the statewide curfew, which has been in effect since July 1 – with the exception of a religious celebration in mid-July – will be extended until August 10.

Shops and public transportation will reopen next week, but only vaccinated shopkeepers and transportation personnel will be permitted to leave their houses, according to Haque.

Bangladesh has reported 1.3 million cases and 21,160 deaths so far, which experts say is a massive undercount.