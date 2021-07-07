In just one week, the number of Delta Variant cases in Germany has doubled.

According to the Associated Press, cases of the Delta version of COVID-19 in Germany nearly doubled in a week, according to a weekly report released Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control center.

According to the center, the variant’s quick expansion has allowed it to become the dominant strain in Germany. According to the data, the Delta type was responsible for 59 percent of all new infections in Germany as of the end of June.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker, Germany’s vaccine products include the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and the lesser-known Clover and Curevac shots.

In Germany, 39.9% of the population, or around 33.2 million people, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A higher amount, 57.1 percent, or roughly 47.5 million people, have had at least one vaccine dosage.

To assist limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect patients, workers, and their communities, Trinity Health, one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the United States, is mandating all personnel to get vaccinated.

All 117,000 employees in 22 states, as well as contractors and others doing business with Trinity’s health facilities, would be required to meet a series of rolling deadlines, according to Trinity, one of the first hospital groups to enforce vaccinations.

They must all present proof of vaccination by September 21 or fear being fired, but religious and health exemptions are allowed. Trinity Health, situated in Livonia, Michigan, claims that over 75% of its employees have already gotten at least one dosage of the vaccine.

Among a statement, Trinity Health CEO Mike Slubowski said, “We have counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll over the last year.” He goes on to say that protecting individuals who can’t be vaccinated, such as young children and the more than 10 million immunocompromised people, is critical.

Trinity Health’s 92 hospitals and 113 continuing care centers serve a population of more than 30 million people.

For the first time since January, the United Kingdom has registered more than 30,000 daily coronavirus infections, just as the British government prepares to ease all remaining lockdown restrictions in England.

On Wednesday, the government reported another 32,548 confirmed cases, the highest number since January 23.

