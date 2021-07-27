In just 24 hours, 2,069 people in Indonesia have died as a result of a virus.

As the Southeast Asian nation facing its deadliest Covid-19 rise since the pandemic began, Indonesia reported a record 2,069 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday.

According to the health ministry, Tuesday’s sad figure was about 600 deaths higher than the previous day and surpassed last week’s daily record of 1,566 dead.

The number of new infections has also increased to slightly over 45,000, up from around 28,000 on Monday.

The startling figures came after Indonesia eased viral restrictions this week, allowing small businesses, streetside restaurants, and several shopping malls to reopen following a three-week partial closure.

However, health experts cautioned that when the highly contagious Delta variety shreds across the huge archipelago, which has surpassed India and Brazil to become the global pandemic hub, it might spark a new wave of cases.

Malls and mosques in less-affected areas of the Muslim-majority country were also given the go-ahead to reopen on Monday, with fewer customers and shorter hours.

Shutdown orders were still in effect for offices.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country with tens of millions of people living on the brink of starvation, has avoided the draconian lockdowns seen in other countries.

However, the government has been heavily chastised for how it handled the pandemic and for policies that critics say put Southeast Asia’s largest economy ahead of public health.

President Joko Widodo has justified the softening by citing lower daily infection and hospital occupancy rates, notably in the hard-hit capital Jakarta.

However, beyond of Jakarta, the Delta form has been found in approximately a dozen areas, including densely populated Java and Bali, where illnesses have also risen in recent weeks.

Indonesia’s vaccination rates are still considerably below the government’s one-million-per-day target for July, with less than 7% of the country’s 270 million people having received both vaccines.

The government has reported more than 3.2 million illnesses and 86,835 viral deaths, but due to inadequate testing and tracing rates, the official estimates are largely regarded to be an undercount.