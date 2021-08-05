In June, the US trade deficit reached a new high as imports soared.

According to official data released Thursday, a jump in industrial supply imports increased the US trade deficit to a new high in June, indicating that global supply networks may be resuming operations following the pandemic’s disruptions.

The trade deficit increased by $4.6 billion to $75.7 billion, up nearly 7% from May, according to the Commerce Department. That was higher than analysts had predicted, and it surpassed the prior month’s all-time high.

Imports of goods and services increased by $6 billion, with industrial materials and supplies such as iron, steel, and chemicals accounting for the majority of the increase, as well as a $1.2 billion increase in non-monetary gold.

According to the data, US purchases of imported consumer goods, including automobiles, decreased in the month.

Exports increased as too, but only by $1.2 billion compared to May.

As the world’s greatest economy reopened and recovered quicker than the rest of the globe, American businesses have cited difficulty obtaining a consistent supply of inputs.

“Supply chain interruptions are a risk,” said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics, “but trade flows should rebalance when global economies come back online more completely.”

According to the data, the easing of pandemic restrictions resulted in a $400 million rise in travel and tourism, which is classified as a service export.

The US goods trade deficit with China shrank marginally to $27 billion, but trade deficits with the European Union, India, and Japan all grew by roughly $1 billion.