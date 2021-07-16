In June, the United States had a surprising increase in retail sales.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that US retail sales climbed in June, beating estimates, with buyers increasing their spending at department stores and electronics retailers as flu business restrictions eased.

According to the report, sales gained 0.6 percent to $621.3 billion last month, exceeding estimates for a drop after falling by a downwardly revised 1.7 percent in May.

Department stores, electronics and appliance retailers, clothes stores, and gas stations saw the biggest increases in sales, owing to rising oil prices and increased domestic travel.

Motor vehicle and parts merchants, on the other hand, saw a 2% drop in sales due to rising used car prices and a semiconductor shortage that has prompted several manufacturers to shut down production lines.

Core retail sales, which exclude petrol stations and the auto industry, increased by 1.1 percent.

“To see core sales rise so significantly in June is an encouraging sign that consumers remain confident and cash-rich in aggregate,” Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson said.

Retail sales have risen in recent months as a result of government stimulus funds and an easing of Covid-19 business regulations, though the growth has been patchy.

Sales increased 2.5 percent at gas stations, 3.3 percent at electronics and appliance stores, and 1.9 percent at general merchandise stores, with department stores growing 5.9 percent.

Last month, revenues increased 2.3 percent in the food service and drinking places sector, which includes the pubs and restaurants that were severely hurt by business regulations aimed at stopping Covid-19.

Furniture and home furnishing stores dropped 3.6 percent, construction materials and gardening equipment stores lost 1.6 percent, and sporting goods and hobby retailers lost 1.7 percent, on top of the drop in vehicle sales.

The overall increase, according to Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics, was “moderate” and reflected shifts in consumer preferences during the summer months.

“Households cut back on furniture, automobiles, sporting goods, and construction materials – sectors that outperformed during the pandemic – while spending more freely at restaurants and bars, gas stations, and electronic stores,” he said.

Shepherdson said it’s also unclear how Americans would spend the $2.3 trillion in savings they’ve amassed during the epidemic, thanks in part to stimulus efforts, and whether this will keep retail sales rising.

"Without any prior experience even remotely similar to the current scenario, it's difficult to predict with confidence." However, we continue to believe that arguing is unlikely.