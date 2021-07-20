In June, the number of new homes built in the United States increased dramatically.

According to government data released Tuesday, the number of construction projects initiated in the hot US housing market increased dramatically in June, indicating that more homes will be built and the supply shortage will be alleviated.

The Commerce Department announced that housing starts jumped 6.3 percent from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of approximately 1.6 million units.

According to the data, new single-family house development increased by 6.3 percent to roughly 1.2 million yearly.

Any relief will be welcomed in the US market, which has been booming throughout the pandemic, fueled by ultra-low borrowing rates, sending housing prices skyrocketing and depleting limited inventories.

However, according to the data, new building permits issued in the month declined 5.1 percent, indicating fewer homes in the pipeline in an industry beset by high material costs and a labor shortage.

“The decline in permits is more important than the increase in starts,” Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson said.

“The bad news is that, in the wake of the drop in new house sales, permits are leading starts, and they are going inexorably downwards.”

According to the data, the South saw the most growth in new construction, while the Midwest saw a slowdown.

Housing starts are up 29.1% from June 2021, while building permits are up 23.3 percent, according to the data.