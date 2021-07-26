In June, new home sales in the United States fell for the third month in a row.

According to official data released Monday, new home sales in the United States fell for the third month in a row in June, even though prices fell from their all-time highs and supply surged.

The Commerce Department published a seasonally adjusted annualized pace of 676,000 new house sales last month, which was far below than projected and gave the latest indicator that the real estate boom experienced during the recession is slowing.

After the rush to the suburbs sparked by the start of the epidemic, demand is mean-reverting to its pre-Covid rate, according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

June sales were 6.6 percent lower than May’s downwardly revised rate, and the median sales price, which is not seasonally adjusted, fell to $361,800 from $380,700 the month before.

At the current sales pace, supply has climbed to 6.3 months, up from 3.5 months last summer, when purchasers were flooding to the real estate market, propelled by low mortgage rates and the disruptions to daily life caused by Covid-19.

Sales were down 19.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

“We expect that continued labor market strength will enhance activity later this year,” Shepherdson added, “but today’s statistics should be the final nail in the coffin of the media’s ‘housing boom’ narrative.”

The sales loss was uneven, with the Northeast suffering a whopping 27.9% drop, the South 7.8%, and the West 5.1 percent.

The Midwest had a 5.7 percent increase in sales.