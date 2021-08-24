In July, new home sales in the United States increased somewhat.

According to official statistics released Tuesday, new single-family home sales rose modestly last month, breaking a three-month sequence of decreases, as prices resumed their march higher in the hot US real estate market.

The Commerce Department said the one percent gain in July brought the annual sales pace to 708,000, seasonally adjusted, after the June sales rate was dramatically revised upward from the original estimate.

However, sales were down more than 27% from July 2020, according to the report.

Even while the inventory of homes on the market pushed up to 6.2 months of supply, the median sales price dropped in June but increased again last month to $390,500, shattering the previous record set in May.

Builders have struggled to keep up with demand as cheap mortgage rates have fanned a buying frenzy, especially as they deal with supply shortages caused by the government shutdown’s resume, which has resulted in price rises for items like timber.

“While demand for new houses remains strong, high costs and development backlogs likely dampen sales in the months ahead,” said Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten.

She pointed out that a record number of homes sold in July had not yet begun construction, indicating a massive backlog.

Sales were unequal across the country, with double-digit reductions in the Northeast and Midwest and a significant spike in the West and a moderate gain in the South – the two regions with the biggest markets.