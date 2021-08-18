In July, new home construction in the United States slowed.

The rate of new homebuilding slowed in July, according to government statistics released Wednesday, as the US real estate market continues to see strong demand while battling with supply bottlenecks and high prices.

The Commerce Department said that housing projects started in July plummeted 7% from June to an annual rate of slightly over 1.5 million units, seasonally adjusted, a significantly bigger drop than economists had predicted.

According to an industry study, home prices have been slowly rising for months, fueled by low borrowing rates, as a struggle to recruit labor and shortages of lumber and other items has damaged builder confidence and pushed some to put projects on hold.

That was reflected in government data, which showed a 4.5 percent reduction in new single-family projects and a 13.6 percent drop in apartment construction starts.

According to the survey, the Northeast witnessed the biggest drops, falling by 49 percent, while the South saw a tiny uptick.

“Builders will have strong reasons to continue healthy levels of building due to strong housing demand and limited inventory,” said Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin. “However, activity will be constrained by high material prices, a restricted number of employees, and limited land availability.”

However, the number of new building permits issued in the month increased by 2.6 percent, breaking a trend of declines and indicating that additional projects are in the works.

Housing starts are 2.5 percent higher than they were in 2020.

Homebuilding should perk up as supply chain issues alleviate, according to Mike Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“Nearly 690,000 single-family houses are currently under construction, the highest number since 2007.” Given the extraordinarily low levels of inventory on the market, this is certainly a positive sign,” he said.