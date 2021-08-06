In July, job growth in the United States accelerates as the economy reopens.

According to government data released Friday, the rebounding US economy added a large number of jobs in July, as hard-hit industries resumed normal operations, despite the Delta strain of the coronavirus casting uncertainty on the prospects.

The 943,000 new jobs added last month fell short of the one million expected by some economists, but it was enough to bring the unemployment rate down a half-point to 5.4 percent, according to the Labor Department.

With universal vaccination allowing the world’s largest economy to return to normal, hiring has begun to pick up, but the economy is still 5.7 million jobs short of where it was before the pandemic.

However, the rise in June was revised substantially higher than the original estimate, showing a seasonally adjusted increase of 938,000 non-farm payroll positions, and the May result was also revised up.

With restaurants, bars, and hotels opening their doors, the leisure and hospitality sector saw a 380,000 boost in hiring in July, according to the report.

With schools preparing to return for in-person lessons, the number of people enrolled in public education increased by 220,000.

Economists warned, however, that the upward trend of the previous two months could be thrown off if more limitations are enforced to combat the rising Covid-19 infection rate, or if schools are unable to reopen.

In an analysis, Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said, “The highly contagious Delta variant casts a shadow on the labor market recovery in the coming months, threatening to impede the return of employees still on the sidelines due to childcare challenges or health concerns.”

The unemployment rate for Black workers declined a full percentage point to 8.2 percent from the previous month, despite a troubling drop in labor force participation, indicating that more people are giving up looking for work.

The unemployment rate for white employees is 4.8 percent, while Hispanics have a rate of 6.6 percent, according to the report.

According to the survey, 4.5 million people were working part-time because they couldn’t find full-time work, which is another indicator that the labor market hasn’t fully recovered.

The broadest measure of unemployment, which includes those who want to work but have given up looking, decreased somewhat but remained at 9.2%.

Even with so many individuals on the sidelines, businesses are still having trouble filling open positions.

Construction has seen a severe labor shortage, with only 11,000 new jobs added while manufacturing increased by 27,000.

Wages and the average hourly pay are also rising as a result of the labor shortage.