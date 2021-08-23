In July, high prices did not deter Americans from purchasing a home.

In July, homes for sale in the United States were in short supply and pricey, but Americans continued to buy, according to industry data released Monday, which showed sales increased for the second month in a row.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that existing home sales increased by 2% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million, exceeding experts’ expectations.

Last year, the US real estate market exploded as the Covid-19 outbreak disturbed daily life and the Federal Reserve launched easy money policies to bolster the economy, lowering mortgage rates and boosting sales.

However, as a result of this demand, inventories have been depleted, and record-setting prices are now perceived as keeping purchasers out of the market, as NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the July statistics.

He stated in a statement that “most of the home sales increase is still occurring in the upper-end markets, while the mid- to lower-tier places aren’t experiencing as much growth since there are still too few starter homes available.”

He did see, though, an increase in supplies, which was helping to calm the frantic buying.

According to the data, total inventory was 1.32 million units at the end of last month, up 7.3 percent from June but still 12 percent lower than the same month last year.

Unsold inventory amounted to a 2.6-month supply, slightly higher than June but still significantly below the 3.1-month supply observed in July 2020.

The typical existing home price fell slightly from June to $359,000, but it was still about 18% higher than it was a year ago.

“Strong demand and low mortgage rates will continue to sustain the market for existing homes in the future,” said Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten.

She did warn, however, that the current supply deficit will continue to provide a challenge to the market by deterring many potential purchasers.

“While sales should be up about 5% for the year because they started 2021 with some momentum,” she wrote in a letter, “we expect them to primarily go sideways during the rest of the year.”

In July, sales increased across the board in the United States, with the Midwest up 3.8 percent, the South 1.2 percent, and the West 3.3 percent. In the Northeast, sales remained unchanged.