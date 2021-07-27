In July, consumer confidence in the United States was surprisingly high.

According to a study issued Tuesday, Americans maintained their reasonably cheerful outlook in July, defying fears of a fall as the US economy rebounds from the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite analyst estimates that it would fall by approximately five points, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose to 129.1 this month from 128.9 in June.

The index reached its highest point since February, powered by optimistic assessments of the present economic condition. According to the research, consumers also retained a generally hopeful attitude for the future.

The Conference Board’s Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators, said in a statement that consumers’ assessments of current conditions remained stable, indicating that economic growth in the third quarter is off to a good start.

“Consumers’ optimism about the short-term prognosis remained unchanged, and they continued to expect improved business conditions, job opportunities, and personal financial prospects.”

The statistics revealed that the current situation index increased by little than a point to 160.3, while the expectations index, which measures opinions on income, business, and labor market conditions for the next six months, remained essentially unchanged.

Despite rising prices in several sections of the economy, consumers’ estimates for average inflation over the next 12 months fell to 6.6 percent, indicating that they believe the gains have peaked.

Consumers, on the other hand, have previously reacted to the spread of Covid-19, and several states are currently coping with new outbreaks.

The data “show no hint that people are especially concerned about the spike in Covid cases,” said to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, “but that may easily change if the severe outbreaks in many southern states become more common.”

Respondents’ perceptions of business circumstances improved, with 26.4 percent describing them as “excellent,” while the percentage describing them as “poor” remained essentially same.

54.9 percent of respondents said jobs were “abundant,” while 10.5 percent said they were “difficult to come by.”