In Japan, two people died after receiving a tainted Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities in Japan announced Saturday that two people died after receiving “contaminated” doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna.

Both men were in their 30s when they died. Officials from the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare claimed they each received a dose of the Moderna vaccine from one of the three batches halted by authorities on Thursday, according to CTV News.

The men died within days of receiving their shots, according to authorities, although they have yet to establish a causative relationship between the fatalities and the vaccine. The Japanese government is currently investigating the deaths.

“At this time, no relationship between these deaths and the Moderna vaccination has been established, but we believe it is critical to conduct a formal investigation into the matter,” Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, which distributes the Moderna injections in Japan, said in a statement.

Metallic particles were thought to be the pollutants identified in certain vials, according to national broadcaster NHK. While the inquiry is ongoing, Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo, cautioned against drawing any conclusions about the vaccine dosages and the deaths.

“Vaccination and death may only have a transitory relationship,” Sakamoto told Reuters. “There are so many things we don’t know about these two situations that we can’t draw any conclusions.”

The use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in Japan has been halted while the Ministry of Health and Takeda conduct an inquiry. The suspended lots were supplied to roughly 860 immunization sites across the country under the codes 3004667, 3004734, and 3004956.

Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical have recently issued a joint statement expressing their sympathies to the two men’s families and stating that they will investigate if the deaths were related to the shots.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and we take the loss of life quite seriously. “We express our heartfelt condolences to their families,” the joint statement said. “At this moment, we have no evidence that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination is to blame for these deaths, and it is critical to perform a proper inquiry to see whether there is a link.”