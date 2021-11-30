In Japan, the first Omicron case has been discovered.

A day after authorities announced new Covid border restrictions, Japan verified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus subtype.

“After analysis at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, it was determined to be a case of Omicron in the traveller arriving from Namibia,” government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

“This is the first verified Omicron case in Japan,” he added, adding that the infected tourist, a guy in his 30s, is now being treated in a medical facility.

The instance was discovered through standard airport testing. All visitors to Japan are required to be tested both before and after their arrival.

The announcement came just a day after Japan tightened its border procedures once more, prohibiting all new foreign arrivals just weeks after loosening strict regulations to allow certain students and business travelers in.

With rare exceptions, only Japanese citizens and existing foreign residents are allowed to enter the country, and individuals arriving from places where Omicron cases have been reported must stay in hotels for three to ten days.

During the outbreak, Japan has recorded just over 18,300 coronavirus deaths while avoiding strict lockdowns.

After a rocky start, the country’s immunization program has picked up steam, with roughly 77 percent of the population having received all of their vaccinations.