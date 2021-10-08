In Japan, a blood-sucking parasitic creature that resembles salmon sushi has been discovered.

In Japan, a strange-yet-adorable creature was discovered, and residents were taken aback by its remarkable similarity to a piece of salmon sushi.

These organisms, which are classified as isopods and belong to the genus Rocinela, are linked to well-known crustaceans such as shrimp, crabs, and lobsters. However, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, isopods are “the most morphologically diversified of all the crustacean groups” (NOAA).

Isopods come in a variety of sizes, from micrometers to a half meter in length, and are thought to number in the thousands. According to the NOAA, almost half of isopod species reside in the ocean, and many, particularly small ones, are parasitic, meaning they live and feed off of a host creature.

According to Vice, this isopod, discovered near Rausu on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, is unusual among its contemporaries. Isopods are generally brown in color, but this inch-long example boasts a vibrant orange-pink hue.

The creature’s white stripes along its back and white belly, which resemble fat streaks, make it practically indistinguishable from a piece of salmon nigiri. The isopod’s small legs and dark eyes are only discernible upon closer inspection.

Fishermen were the first to catch the salmon-like parasite, according to Vice. It was brought to the aquarium Aquamarine Fukushima in July to be displayed. However, it was unknown what animal the isopod had been feeding on prior to its capture.

The aquarium shared a photo of the purchase on Twitter at the time, comparing it to a typically colored isopod—and the difference between the two is startling. The post, which can be found here, has received nearly 29,000 likes and over 13,000 retweets since it was published.

Officials at the aquarium believe they know why the creature’s colour is so vibrant. “We think the color of the fish it was feeding on transferred since they’re parasitic,” carer Mai Hibino told Vice.

She also mentioned that its belly was full when it came, implying that it had been well-fed. "Its tummy is still enlarged," she told Vice, "which suggests it's presumably full from when it was a parasite feasting on another animal." "It signifies it's hungry when its belly flattens."