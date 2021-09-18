In Jalalabad, Afghanistan, three blasts kill at least two people.

Three bombings hit the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, killing two people, at least one of whom was a Taliban vehicle, in the country’s first deadly attack since the US withdrew.

In mid-August, the hardline Islamist party stormed to power, deposing the government and pledging to restore security to the country beset by bloodshed.

“A Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was hit in one attack,” a Taliban official who did not want to be identified told AFP.

“Among the injured were women and children,” he continued.

Three people were killed and 18 were injured, according to a health official in Nangarhar Province, according to AFP, although several local media outlets reported that at least two people were killed in the attacks.

A green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag was surrounded by wreckage as armed men looked on in photos obtained at the blast site.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch’s heartland.

An IS-claimed bomb assault killed scores of individuals during a chaotic US-led evacuation of Westerners and Afghans working for international forces.

However, since the last American troop left on August 30, the war-torn country has been spared of major incidents, including fighting, bombings, and air strikes.

The Taliban ordered boys and male teachers to return to secondary school in Afghanistan on Saturday, but girls were not allowed.

The education ministry’s directive was the latest effort by the new government to jeopardize women’s rights.

Before classes resume on Saturday, the first day of the week in Afghanistan, a statement said, “All male professors and students should attend their educational institutions.”

Women teachers and female students were not included in the statement, which was released late Friday.

Secondary schools, which normally include pupils aged 13 to 18, are frequently divided by gender. They were repeatedly closed during the Covid-19 outbreak and have been closed since the Taliban took power.

Since the Taliban were removed by a US-led invasion in 2001, tremendous progress in girls’ education has been accomplished, with the number of schools nearly tripling and female literacy nearly doubling to 30% – but the transformation has been mostly limited to the cities.

The UN stated it was “extremely concerned” about the future of girls’ education in Afghanistan.

“It is vital that all girls, particularly older girls, begin their education as soon as possible. We need female instructors to return to the classroom in order to do this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.