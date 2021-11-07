In its own storeroom, a museum discovers a new species of prehistoric snail.

After unwrapping 33 new species of snails that existed millions of years ago from their 150-year storage, Vienna’s Natural History Museum discovered them.

The little snail Mitrella viennensis was given the name Mitrella viennensis by the museum after one of the newly identified species.

The snails lived in the seagrass meadows of Vienna and Baden, which were covered millions of years ago by the Paratethys Sea.

All 33 species and nine genera must be given new names, with a third of them having never been researched before.

The 15 million-year-old snails were held in storage at the museum for 150 years, with researchers just recently recognizing them as a previously unknown species.

They were discovered as part of a new study to learn more about the snails that once lived in the sea that covered eastern Austria. From Vienna to the Caucasus, the tropical Paratethys Sea spread, and coral reefs flourished in Burgenland’s eastern portion. Hundreds of different shells, corals, and fish inhabited the area, the most of which have been lost forever beneath modern settlements and towns.

From the Pliocene epoch, from 5 million to 2.5 million years ago, the Paratethys Sea got steadily shallower. The Black Sea, the Aral Sea, the Caspian Sea, Lake Urmia, and other bodies of water are today’s remnants of the sea.

The majority of the snails were collected in the 19th century, when the Habsburg monarchy, which governed parts of Europe from the 13th century to 1918, ran hundreds of quarries and sandpits in the region. From 1438 through 1806, the Holy Roman emperor was also a member of the Habsburg monarchy. The empire is not included in what is now known as the Habsburg monarchy or the Habsburg Empire.

According to new research, many of the snails were discovered off the coast of West Africa. They are thought to have migrated and supplanted the native wildlife as a result of rising water temperatures. As a result, they serve as an example of the potential effects of current climate change.

“Our research emphasizes the value of scientific collections in documenting historical and present biodiversity.” Although the museum’s riches are far from being fully unearthed, specialists are required to identify them. This is a condensed version of the information.