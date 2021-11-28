In Italy’s south, living among the mafia blurs lines.

Thousands of people flocked to the streets on Christmas Eve morning two years ago in the Calabrian city of Vibo Valentia to celebrate a big police sweep that arrested hundreds of accused mafia members.

It was the first time locals ventured to publicly accuse Italy’s most powerful organized crime syndicate, which has infiltrated the southern region’s institutions, starved its economy, and terrorized its people for decades.

Unlike in the past, when families of seized ‘Ndrangheta members turned up at police stations to heckle officers and celebrate individuals who had been caught, this time the cheering was for the cops.

“There was never-ending applause; it gave me shivers,” said Giuseppe Borrello, a local spokesperson for Libera, an anti-mafia organization.

“It was significant from a symbolic standpoint.”

Two years later, the future of the city and province of the same name — often referred to simply as Vibo — is far from certain, with 355 arrested ‘Ndrangheta bosses, operatives, and white-collar helpers facing charges ranging from extortion and usury to money laundering and murder in an ongoing “maxi-trial.”

A gunshot last month has reignited fears that the relative peace that followed the arrests is coming to an end, despite the city’s 31,000 people’ stark divisions.

Some believe Vibo is a watershed moment, while others believe the ‘Ndrangheta is still too strong to be defeated. There are also some who criticize the state of being overzealous in its arrests, which number in the hundreds.

Filippo La Scala, the proprietor of a restaurant in late 2017, received two anonymous phone calls instructing him to “deliver money to the pals of Vibo.”

He went to the police after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the restaurant’s patio.

“It was a difficult period,” La Scala said to AFP. “These things are causing you a lot of anxiety.” After decades of institutional inertia, ineptitude, and corruption, La Scala, a civil party in the ongoing trial, said he was “extremely confident” in authorities’ new resolve to fighting the ‘Ndrangheta.

“After the crackdown in December 2019, we’ve felt a new atmosphere of freedom in Vibo,” La Scala stated.

Colonel Bruno Capece, the leader of Vibo’s regional carabinieri, agrees, but cautions that more work still to be done.

“We used to get reports almost every night of cars being burnt, roll-down gates being shot at or broken, people being kneecapped, mafia phenomenon,” Capece said.

The most recent murder in Vibo occurred in April 2020, and the offender was promptly apprehended.

The most recent murder in Vibo occurred in April 2020, and the offender was promptly apprehended.