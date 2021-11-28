In Italy’s Mafia ‘Maxi-trial,’ there are dead dolphins, extortion, and bullets.

Sledgehammer-smashed windows and a dead dolphin on the doormat Weapons are kept in the chapels of cemeteries. Bribes to judges in exchange for acquittals, as well as forged medical certificates that allow convicted murders to avoid prison.

Since January, dozens of ‘Ndrangheta members who have turned state witnesses in Italy’s largest anti-mafia trial in three decades have told their testimonies, which range from intimidation to vote-buying, drug trafficking to murder.

“They waited for them in Piazza Morelli, asked them to eat ricotta at the farm… and then they slaughtered, burned, and melted them,” Andrea Mantella, a criminal-turned-witness, testified.

The “maxi-trial” against 355 defendants held in the poor southern province of Calabria, the group’s home territory, is targeting the ‘Ndrangheta, Italy’s most powerful organized crime organization.

The ‘Ndrangheta today controls Europe’s cocaine trade and has infiltrated many aspects of the legal economy throughout Italy and even beyond, having grown well beyond its rural roots.

It benefits from intimate ties with politicians and economic leaders, as well as its control over the Calabrian people.

The testimony of an unprecedented 58 mafia informants, who were connected to the court by video connection, concluded last month, exposing the ‘Ndrangheta’s savagery as well as the group’s pervasive grip at all levels of society.

The trial centers on one Calabria region, Vibo Valentia, whose family clans are dominated by Luigi “The Supreme” Mancuso, 67, who is on trial for narcotics and mafia offenses after serving a 19-year sentence until 2012.

“You can’t open any business without Luigi Mancuso’s authorization,” his nephew Emanuele Mancuso said in March.

The defendants, many of whom are related, include alleged supervisors and operatives, as well as their white-collar enablers, with nicknames like “Lamb Thigh,” “Sweetie,” “Wolf,” and “The Wringer.”

They’ve been charged with obtaining firearms, gathering votes, and conveying messages. Others are accused of collecting and distributing cash to inmates, acting as accountants, or managing relationships with mafia in other parts of the country. Others organized ambushes and chose extortion targets.

The ‘Ndrangheta’s grip in the local economy has made its eradication nearly difficult.

Ambulances transporting narcotics, water supplies diverted to marijuana farms, and drowned migrants buried without coffins after rigged public tenders have all been heard in court.

Mantella, a high-ranking ‘Ndrangheta member who admitted to multiple murders, said he was paid 70,000 euros ($79,000) to be released from prison and sent to a medical clinic where “I did what I wanted,” highlighting the ‘Ndrangheta’s. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.