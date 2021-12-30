In Iraq’s Mosul, the health sector is failing years after the war.

Amer Shaker is still suffering from bad treatment at a hospital in Mosul, Iraq, months after a minor motorcycle accident, leading him, like many others, to seek aid elsewhere.

“We have to pay for everything at public hospitals,” Shaker explained. “We paid for the medicine, bandages, and anaesthetic as soon as we arrived.” However, for the past seven months, he has been treated for free at Al-Wahda hospital in Mosul, which was founded by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in 2018.

After an initial surgery by a Mosul specialist failed to repair his leg, which had been shattered in three places, Al-Wahda was a godsend for the construction worker, who had spent a modest fortune in current Iraqi values — roughly $8,000 — on medical care.

“A platinum plate had been put by the doctor, but it had been done incorrectly. I looked for another doctor, but none of them seemed to be any good “explained the twenty-one-year-old.

MSF surgeons have placed an external fixator to his left leg, an impressive structure of pins and screws that he claims is practically difficult to acquire elsewhere in Mosul.

His case is emblematic of a larger problem plaguing Iraq’s health sector, which, like other government services, has been hampered by deteriorating infrastructure and the effects of multiple battles.

Mosul, a former bastion of the Islamic State organization, was destroyed by the militants’ defeat in the summer of 2017.

The northern city remains a patchwork of charred concrete carcasses wedged amongst under-construction buildings after more than four years.

According to a city official, five hospitals are being restored or reconstructed in the city, and nine health institutions are operational, leaving a total of 1,800 beds for a population of 1.5 million.

Shaker will need a sixth operation in the coming weeks to remove 13 centimetres (nearly five inches) of dead bone.

Patients at Al-Wahda hospital include Khawla Younes, a 60-year-old housewife who shattered her leg in a tumble, and Mahmud al-Meemari, who is undergoing his “16th or 17th surgery” for an injury sustained in a 2017 bomb attack.

Majid Ahmed, a public health administrator in Nineveh province, which includes Mosul as its capital, acknowledged a “short of hospital beds and care units.”

“70 percent of our health facilities have been destroyed,” he said.

Nineveh had 3,900 hospital beds before the advent of IS in 2014, compared to 600 in 2017 when the government regained control of Mosul, Ahmed added.

