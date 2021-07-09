In India’s Kerala State, Zika Virus Cases Have Been Found.

Officials in India’s southern Kerala area have issued a nationwide notice after 14 Zika virus infections were discovered, according to officials.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was among the victims, and she was receiving treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital.

Pregnant women are especially vulnerable since the mosquito-borne infection can be passed on to their newborns, causing life-threatening illnesses including Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare auto-immune disease.

According to state health minister Veena George, the woman tested positive on Thursday, and 13 more instances were verified on Friday.

“They’re all healthcare workers who are now undergoing medical treatment but are doing well,” she said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Zika is mostly transferred by the bite of the Aedes mosquito, although it can also be transmitted sexually.

In 1947, the virus was found in monkeys in Uganda’s Zika jungle, and it has since caused multiple epidemics around the world.

There are no vaccinations or antiviral medications available for prevention or treatment.

Fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, and muscle and joint discomfort are common symptoms, but fatalities are uncommon.

According to Indian officials, the infected pregnant woman displayed symptoms such as fever, headache, and rashes before being brought to a hospital, where she delivered her baby safely on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the newborn tested negative for the virus.

Infection control teams were spraying chemicals to inhibit mosquito breeding while health officials were assigned to the region to watch for any further cases.

In 2017 and 2018, India had Zika epidemics, with hundreds of cases reported in western Gujarat and Rajasthan, as well as central Madhya Pradesh, but these are the first instances in Kerala.

The state is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19, with more than 13,000 illnesses reported on Friday, the most of any Indian state.