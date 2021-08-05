In Indian Kashmir, security is tight for the anniversary of the ‘Black Day.’

Separatist organizations called for a shutdown on the second anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule, and hundreds of extra police and military were stationed in the major city of Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday.

Since the end of British colonial control in 1947, Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan, with both claiming the territory in its entirety. Tens of thousands of people, largely civilians, have died as a result of fighting in the Indian-controlled area.

On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration ended the region’s limited autonomy and divided it into two federal territories, detaining dozens in a huge security operation and a months-long communications blackout.

Security forces established multiple new checkpoints and roadblocks across Srinagar ahead of the second anniversary, with officers in protective gear inspecting vehicles and frisking residents on the streets.

A police officer told AFP that suspected rebels fired at a police patrol in the northeastern Sopore district, but no one was hurt. District police, on the other hand, denied the occurrence on Twitter.

In a Twitter tweet by his Pakistan-based agent Syed Abdullah Geelani, top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, 90, called for a national shutdown to commemorate a “black day” to protest “India’s brazen aggression.”

Several smaller separatist parties, who also oppose India’s authority in Kashmir, backed the request.

The Twitter identity and message were initially labeled as “fake” by police.

However, on Wednesday, the ill Geelani, who has been under house arrest for the majority of the last 13 years, released his first video in two years, verifying the statement through his “selected special representative.”

In Srinagar, most shops were closed on Thursday, and vehicular traffic was sparse.

Police, on the other hand, were seen asking merchants to open their doors.

Many retailers and businessmen, who did not want to be identified, told AFP that they had been threatened by police. Officers were reportedly breaking locks on shutters, according to local reports.

Photojournalist Umer Asif told AFP, “I was taking video of shuttered stores when police officers arrived and grabbed my images while I was working and accused myself and media of encouraging a shutdown.”

After being detained in the 2019 crackdown, former Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with hundreds of other local politicians, spent months in prison.

Hundreds of prisoners remain imprisoned, either in Kashmir or elsewhere, under contentious legislation that allows them to be held without charge for up to two years.

On Wednesday, Mufti made an enraged statement, calling New Delhi’s actions “daylight robbery” of people’s constitutional rights.

"When unfettered oppression and blatant injustice are unleashed.