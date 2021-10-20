In India and Nepal, floods and landslides have killed 116 people.

Officials in India and Nepal reported Wednesday that more than 100 people died in several days of huge flooding and destructive landslides that washed away highways and houses, with scores more missing.

Officials in Uttarakhand, India’s northern state, claimed 46 people had died in recent days, with 11 still missing. Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala in the south, stated the death toll has risen to 39.

At least 30 people were killed in Uttarakhand early Tuesday in seven distinct instances in the Nainital district, after cloudbursts — an extremely violent rainstorm — sparked a series of landslides and demolished multiple structures.

According to local official Pradeep Jain, five of the fatalities were from a single family whose home was buried by a big landslide.

Five persons were murdered in a landslide in the northern Almora district when their home was damaged and covered by big rocks and sludge.

On Monday, at least six more people were killed in two remote regions of the Himalayan state.

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department expanded and increased its weather warning, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rains across the region.

On Monday, numerous locations received more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain, creating landslides and flooding, according to the weather service.

School closures were mandated, and all religious and tourist activities were outlawed throughout the state.

Residents swimming through knee-deep water near Nainital Lake, a tourist magnet, and the Ganges breaching its banks in Rishikesh were shown on television and in social media recordings.

After the overflowing Kosi river flooded numerous places, more than 100 guests were trapped inside a Ramgarh resort.

Humkala Pandey, a disaster management division officer in Nepal, said: “In the previous three days, 31 people have died across the country as a result of floods and landslides caused by strong post-monsoon rains. There are 43 people who have gone missing.” He continued, ” “It’s still raining in many parts of the country. We’re still gathering information from the field. The death toll could become even higher.” Landslides are a constant hazard in the Himalayas, but experts warn they’re growing more common as rain patterns become more irregular and glaciers melt.

Construction work is also blamed by experts on hydroelectric dams and forests.

A violent flash flood swept across a remote region in Uttarakhand in February, killing approximately 200 people. In 2013, at least 5,700 individuals died there.

More rain is expected in Kerala in the following days, according to forecasters.

Heavy rains are expected to hit the state again in the coming days, according to India's weather service.