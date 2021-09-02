In India, a’mystery disease’ with dengue-like symptoms has killed over 37 children.

Following a debilitating second wave of COVID-19 cases, India is now dealing with a new “unknown” disease that has killed over 50 people, including 37 children.

According to the Hindustan Times, hundreds of people have been admitted to hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India.

Joint discomfort, headaches, thirst, and nausea are among their symptoms. Rashes on the legs and arms were experienced by some.

COVID-19 has not been detected in any of the afflicted persons. One of the worst-affected places was Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, where families were allegedly seen standing in lengthy lines with weeping children in front of pharmacies and clinics. The disease was mostly diagnosed in youngsters, although it was also discovered in adults.

The first case was discovered on Aug. 18 and the patients were transferred to a private hospital, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“When the district government learned of the fever, a pediatric isolation room was established… where three children had died in the previous two days. “Two of the three kids were brought to the hospital dead,” he stated. Special teams would be constituted, according to Adityanath, to determine the cause of the deaths.

Most of the symptoms, such as a drop in platelet count, are similar to those of dengue fever, according to doctors.

One of four closely related dengue viruses causes dengue fever, a painful and debilitating mosquito-borne disease. Female mosquitoes spread the disease, which has been circulating in India for hundreds of years. It is found in more than 100 countries, although Asia accounts for more than 70% of all cases.

Dengue fever was found in many of the affected children. “Despite the fact that it is dengue season, several youngsters have shown uncommon symptoms such as liver inflammation and stomach water retention,” a senior government official told The Print. He went on to say that the ailment is being studied by a special team, and that “research will determine if this is a different disease or a new strain of the dengue virus.”

Officials are still using NS1 fast tests to check for dengue after more than ten days since the outbreak began. The district had not yet undertaken an Elisa (enzyme-linked immunoassay) test that was more reliable.

Senior medical officer Alok Kumar, on the other hand, believes that fast diagnostics enable doctors to begin therapy sooner. “Because these are 90% accurate, we haven’t felt the need to do anything else. Brief News from Washington Newsday.