In India, a gold-digging husband kills his wife with a venomous cobra.

In India, a gold-digging husband was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife with an extremely deadly cobra.

Prosecutors claim that Sooraj Kumar married his 25-year-old wife for financial reasons and planned to murder her in order to acquire her fortune. He was caught last year and convicted guilty on Monday of getting a dangerous cobra from a snake charmer, starving it, and then throwing it at his sleeping wife.

Kumar, 28, was sentenced to a double life sentence and a fine of 500,000 rupees ($6,635) for the murder of his wife on Wednesday.

Hariram Shankar, assistant superintendent of police in Kerala, told NBC News that if he divorces her, he will have to give up all of her assets. “If he kills her with a murder weapon, the wealth will have to be repaid as well. So he planned to get rid of her in a way that looked like an accident.” “However, we discovered during our investigation that this was a well-planned murder,” Shankar said.

Despite Kumar’s denial, authorities said his phone records proved he was in contact with snake handlers and had seen snake movies on the internet before murdering his wife, according to CBS News.

At May of 2020, Uthra was discovered dead in her house. According to the BBC, she was still suffering from a suspected viper bite she had received a few weeks prior, which was apparently related to Kumar.