In India, a gang kidnaps babies and sells them to childless couples.

Officials in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh claimed Monday that members of a child trafficking ring were detained for kidnapping and selling newborns to childless families.

According to local news channel NDTV, police detained 16 suspects and rescued six kidnapped children during a nocturnal operation in Aligarh and its neighboring districts on Sunday. The operation was part of a special anti-human trafficking program known as “Operation Khushi,” which is a native feminine name that meaning “joy” or “happiness.”

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, three persons allegedly planning to kidnap an infant that night were caught near a crossing in the village of Borna after police acted on a tip.

The three — Duryodhan, Anil, and Shubham, according to The Times of India — subsequently told police that four kidnapped children were being held in a house in Ganga Nagar, the officer claimed.

“They spilled the beans on their child-lifting operation when they were interrogated,” Naithani claimed.

The youngsters were rescued after authorities stormed the disclosed location, according to police. Two more youngsters were rescued from the gang in a house in an area under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Gate police station.

According to The Times of India, the 16 arrested persons included eight gang members and eight adults who either acted as mediators or bought children.

According to the publication, the gang would approach childless couples and promise them a baby, which would then be a newborn that they would abduct and sell. According to authorities, the children’s costs varied from Rs 45,000 ($600) to Rs 5 lakh ($6,700).

According to Aligarh police superintendent Kuldeep Gunawat, each member of the gang had a unique part in the illegal enterprise.

According to authorities, the gang’s five female members — Babli, Chandhi, Rekha, Neha, and Rashmi — would seek out couples seeking a child. The group would then make an agreement with the couple, promising them a child of their choice in exchange for monetary recompense.

Following that, the gang would call their network of midwives for information on pregnant women whose children could be kidnapped and sold.

The newborn would subsequently be kidnapped and held captive by the three men in their homes. The women would deliver the child over to their new parents, collect the money, and seal the transaction.

