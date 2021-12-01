In Honor Of Barbados Becoming A Republic, Rihanna Is Named “National Hero.”

Barbados has dubbed singer Rihanna a “national hero,” or “the correct fantastic,” as part of its celebration of becoming the world’s newest republic on Monday.

Barbados had been governed by the United Kingdom for nearly 400 years, since it was founded as an English colony, with Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.

Sandra Mason has been named as the island’s first president, while Rihanna has been honored for her achievements as a Barbadian.

Rihanna, 33, is well-known for her accomplishments in music, acting, fashion, and other fields. Her net worth is estimated to be at $1.7 billion.

According to Sky News, Prime Minister Mia Mottley remarked, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we thus present to you the designee for national hero for Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”

“May you continue to shine brightly like a diamond, bringing respect to your country through your achievements and deeds,” she added.

Rihanna was born in the Barbados parish of Saint Michael in 1998. Her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Since 2018, she has served as the island’s “ambassador for culture and youth,” with her own “Rihanna Day” commemorated on February 22.

Following the Black Lives Matter movement, Barbados stated it would become a republic by November 2021. In 1966, the island, which was the home of British slave civilization, gained independence.

During the ceremony, Prince Charles represented the royal family and said that slavery in Barbados dates back to “the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our histories,” adding that “the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

“Your way-points were emancipation, self-government, and independence. “Your guides have been freedom, fairness, and self-determination,” he continued.

The queen also said that the Republic ceremony was a “momentous day” and that Barbados “had a special place in my heart” in a message sent on Monday.