In Hong Kong, most adults are required to use the Covid tracking app in bars and restaurants.

On Thursday, the Hong Kong government made its check-in app mandatory in pubs and restaurants for most people, marking the latest spread of coronavirus tracing technology at a time when the city’s privacy worries are at an all-time high.

Due to mostly closed borders, some of the world’s tightest quarantine restrictions, and continual social distancing rules, the international finance powerhouse has kept illnesses at bay.

Although no local illnesses have been reported in months, the city is stepping up its virus-prevention efforts, in line with China’s zero-Covid policy for achieving quarantine-free travel to the mainland.

All adults under the age of 65 must begin using the municipal government’s Covid app on Thursday, scanning QR codes to report their presence at 18 different locations, including restaurants, movies, gyms, and karaoke bars.

If an outbreak occurs, the records can be utilized to track infections.

After a popular uproar against the intention to make the app necessary for all, children and the elderly were excused at the last minute.

The “Leave Home Safe” app has been in use since November 2020, but it was not necessary until Thursday, and individuals could still attend events with paper passes.

Many senior citizens in Sham Shui Po who aren’t exempted, according to Chum Tak-shing, a local district councillor, don’t own or can’t afford a phone to run the app.

He told AFP that “they now have to spend about HK$1,000 (US$128) on a smartphone and a new SIM card that they don’t absolutely need.”

As China tightens down on dissent in Hong Kong, contact tracing for the Coronavirus has been entangled in the city’s tumultuous politics.

Despite assurances from authorities regarding data security, questions have been raised about how the app’s data will be stored — and how it might be utilized.

Phone numbers, not names, are currently linked to user information on Hong Kong’s check-in app.

Mainland China, on the other hand, employs an identity-linked tracing app.

Hong Kong stated last week that anyone planning to go to the mainland would need to download a version of the app.

Some firms in Hong Kong’s “yellow economy” — those that supported the city’s now-defunct democratic movement — have consistently refused to utilize “Leave Home Safe” as a form of protest.

To avoid using the app, a number of them are considering ordering takeout only.

Oscar You, co-founder of lingduck, a local internet delivery platform, told AFP that he has received inquiries from restaurants interested in joining his service.