In Honduras’ presidential election, the opposition candidate has a significant lead.

In Honduras’ presidential election on Sunday, left-wing opposition candidate Xiomara Castro took a commanding lead over the ruling party’s Nasry Asfura, according to preliminary figures.

Former first lady Castro got nearly 53.5 percent of the vote with 16 percent of votes counted, according to the National Electoral Council, with Asfura of the National Party a distant second with 34 percent out of 13 candidates.

Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was overthrown in a 2009 coup, wants to be Honduras’ first female president.

The announcement was met with joy at her LIBRE party’s headquarters in Tegucigalpa.

Fears arose in the run-up to the election that the vote might rekindle the same upheaval that erupted four years ago after Juan Orlando Hernandez was re-elected for a second consecutive term amid allegations of fraud.

At the time, authorities crushed a month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

At the time, authorities crushed a month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

The National Party (ON) leadership broke election rules by declaring victory less than an hour after polls opened, earning a rebuke from the European Union observer mission. Castro and Asfura both called for calm as they cast their votes.

Kelvin Aguirre, head of the National Electoral Council, said the turnout was “unprecedented,” with 62 percent of the five million registered voters voting.

The opposition has raised concerns that the election would be rigged in order to maintain the PN in office, which would almost certainly result in public disturbances.

Former PN legislator and political commentator Raul Pineda anticipated that even a legitimate defeat for Castro would result in violence.

As she voted, Castro stated, “We want this to be a civic event, in peace and quiet.”

“Peace and calm are valuable, and believe me when I say this: not a drop of blood is worth it,” Asfura, Tegucigalpa’s outgoing mayor, continued.

Residents in the capital, on the other hand, were on pins and needles.

“It’s concerning,” Luis Gomez, 26, of Tegucigalpa’s gang-infested La Sosa district, told AFP. “I live day to day (and) any disruptions would be detrimental to us.” Gang violence, drug trafficking, and hurricanes have all wreaked havoc on the country, with 59 percent of the 10 million inhabitants living in poverty.

The election has been closely watched in Washington.

Honduras has been the staging area for migrant caravans attempting to enter the United States.

Pineda claimed that Washington had pressed Honduran officials to secure a free and transparent election in order to avoid the unrest that erupted in 2017.

There are approximately 18,000 police officers and military on the scene.