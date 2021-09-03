In Home Surveillance Footage, a Cougar is Caught Jumping a Fence.

A cougar was seen jumping over the fence of a Canadian home last week. The homeowner’s CCTV camera captured the moment, which was later posted to Facebook with the warning “beware.” The cougar is one of many animals that call British Columbia home.

Jamie Purcell said on Facebook, “OMG THAT’S A BIG COUGAR COMING OVER OUR GATE LAST NITE.”

The cougar is seen approaching the fence and then standing on its hind legs to survey the territory beyond in the 10-second video linked to the post. The animal leaps a few seconds later. More than 50,000 people have watched the video.

Purcell told Coast Mountain News that she was unconcerned about the existence of the cat in the region.

“We are not concerned; perhaps some of our neighbors are, but I have advised them everyone to be mindful of their surroundings,” she told the site.

She went on to say that the area where she lives is rather rural. She informed the news site that she had seen bears, coyotes, and owls, among other animals, in addition to the cougar she saw last week.

According to a 2019 article in the local publication Vancouver Is Awesome, there are an estimated 4,000 cougars in Canada. 3,500 of them live in British Columbia, the same province where Purcell does.

Despite the fact that the cougar population in British Columbia is quite substantial, sightings and attacks are considered to be uncommon. According to the website for Vancouver Island, there have only been five fatal cougar attacks in the province in the last century. There were 29 non-fatal attacks within the same time period. The majority of the attacks targeted minors aged 16 and under.

To avoid an attack, the government of British Columbia advises residents to feed all pets indoors and bring any uneaten food inside, as the aroma can attract a cougar. Residents should also avoid feeding wildlife and avoid keeping plants that attract deer, as cougars prey on deer.

Despite the fact that Vancouver Island claims that few people see cougars, numerous Facebook commenters reported that cougar sightings were common in their places as well.

One commenter exclaimed, “What a lovely creature!” “Thank you for sharing your knowledge. Stay. This is a condensed version of the information.