In Hollywood, the French Film Festival is back with a bang.

The lineup for Hollywood’s French film festival was announced Monday, with organizers seeking to capitalize on a pandemic-sparked trend in the United States toward non-English language programming.

“Between Two Worlds,” in which Oscar winner Juliette Binoche goes undercover to highlight the insecurity of the gig economy, will start the 25th edition of COLCOA, the world’s largest festival dedicated to French film.

The film, which features a mostly non-professional cast, is the winner of a competition that included 55 films and series, as well as 19 short films, all aimed at showcasing the finest of French cinema.

“This highly diversified and high-profile lineup shows the remarkable amount of films actually created in France during the last two years, contrary to what could have been predicted after all these months of lockdown,” Francois Truffart, the festival’s executive producer and creative director, said.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the rampant Covid-19 outbreak, which prompted attendees to withdraw indoors.

However, according to deputy director Anouchka van Riel, the increase in non-English language films and television during the shutdown demonstrates that there is a large market — and desire — for alternatives to Hollywood’s normal fare.

“French stories went global while individuals were isolated at home in a world that had to shelter in place for a year owing to the pandemic,” she said, citing the French-language programs “Lupin” and “Call My Agent.”

According to van Riel, continuing hits like Netflix’s smash Korean-language “Squid Game” demonstrate that subtitles are not an issue for fans.

“Lost Illusions,” a writer-director Xavier Giannoli adaptation of Honore de Balzac’s novel of the same name, and “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” the story of a Japanese soldier who refuses to accept World War II is over and fights on for decades, are among the other films on offer this year.

COLCOA, which translates for “City of Lights, City of Angels” (Paris and Los Angeles’ nicknames, respectively), takes place from November 1 to 7.