In his speech on the Afghan exit, Biden fights to win the narrative.

President Joe Biden speaks to the country on Tuesday on the United States’ disengagement from Afghanistan after a disastrous 20-year war that he promised to stop but whose tumultuous last days have cast a pall over his presidency.

The Democrat was scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m. (1845 GMT), according to the White House, which is an hour later than the initial time.

One of Biden’s main campaign promises coming into office was to get out of the last post-9/11 “forever war.” And the concept was a resounding success.

Americans had lost interest after 2,356 US military deaths, thousands of injuries, and an estimated $2.3 trillion spent on an effort that began with triumph over the Taliban and ended with the same terrorists storming back to power.

However, the departure, which culminated in a solitary jet taking off from Kabul at midnight with the final troops and diplomats, brought home to many that the so-called “drawdown” or “retrograde” is actually a shattering failure.

And now that Biden has admitted defeat, he finds himself in politically dangerous area.

Biden left it to the Pentagon and State Department to make the final announcement on Monday, after two weeks of evacuation flights punctuated by a suicide attack that killed 13 US service members and scores of Afghans.

He’d seen the caskets bearing the remains of those 13 deceased military men arrive back on US territory on Sunday — the final Americans in uniform to die in a war that the public had long given up wanting.

On Monday, Biden made a brief public appearance, meeting electronically with southern state and municipal authorities to examine Hurricane Ida’s aftermath. He did not, however, take any questions from media.

When the Pentagon said the last plane had successfully departed, Biden simply made a written statement suggesting “grateful prayer.”

Biden will get the opportunity to convey his vision during his speech in the White House’s ceremonial State Dining Room.

Republicans, lead by Biden’s bitter predecessor Donald Trump, portray the withdrawal as a humiliating failure, one that surpasses even the 1975 evacuation of Saigon, and a signal to the rest of the world that the US has given up.

Biden is likely to make a different case: that escaping a war on the other side of the planet would never be easy, and that he is the first president in 20 years to have the bravery to do what everyone knew had to be done.

While leaving Afghanistan was undoubtedly popular, the method in which it was done was not.