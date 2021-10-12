In his most defiant speech yet, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen rebuffs China’s Xi Jinping.

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, rebuked Chinese President Xi Jinping in her most forceful speech to date on Sunday, after the latter delivered a competing address extolling the Communist Party and its plans for the island’s future.

Tsai called on her compatriots to be “masters of our own destiny” in a 5,000-word address for the 110th anniversary of the Republic of China (ROC)—Taiwan’s formal name—in a speech her spokeswoman described as a heartfelt message from a president who is no longer seeking for reelection.

Her speech occurred just 24 hours after China’s Xi gave a lengthy speech commemorating the 1911 Xinhai Revolution, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and resulted in the overthrow of the Qing dynasty and the formation of the Republic of China. Xi mentioned “a republic on Chinese land,” but did not mention the Republic of China (ROC), which the People’s Republic of China (PRC) regards to be defunct despite its de facto presence in Taiwan.

Xi tied his Taiwan ambitions to the “rejuvenation” of the Chinese nation, calling “unification” of the island “the general trend of Chinese history” and “the common will of all Chinese people,” in statements meant to be taken seriously by both the government and the people of Taiwan. He also restated China’s aim to control Taiwan under a “one nation, two systems” model similar to that used in Hong Kong.

He used a gentler tone generally, emphasizing peaceful unification as beneficial to both China and Taiwan. Officials in Beijing, on the other hand, continue to remind their counterparts in Taipei that China will never abandon the use of force to achieve its objectives.

“Those who forget their heritage, betray their nation, and strive to split the country will come to no good end; they will be despised by the people and condemned by history,” Xi said.

