In his meeting with Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promises a “new spirit.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday to argue for tougher sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program and to bolster bipartisan support for Israel.

Biden is “an old and sincere friend of the Official of Israel,” Bennett told reporters ahead of his first state visit.

The 49-year-old politician was elected in June as the leader of an ideologically fragmented coalition in which his hawkish party holds only a few seats.

“There is a new administration in the United States, and a new government in Israel, and I am bringing a fresh spirit of cooperation with me from Jerusalem,” Bennett added.

Bennett’s visit, according to Dan Kurtzer, a former US ambassador to Israel, will create a new tone after 12 years under Benjamin Netanyahu, a close buddy of Biden’s turbulent predecessor Donald Trump.

“Netanyahu believed he knew what the United States should do better than the president with whom he was dealing,” Kurtzer added.

“Even if there are policy disagreements, which there will be,” Bennett says, “the two will be able to converse without this overlay of disrespect.”

Bennett claims that his visit will be focused on Iran.

Bennett told Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that he hoped for “cooperation and goodwill” from the US, particularly in terms of “how do we fight off and constrain Iran’s goal of regional dominance and its race to a nuclear weapon.”

Biden’s attempt to overturn Trump’s withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal that reduced sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear development is passionately opposed by Israel.

Iran has backed out of major obligations, particularly on uranium enrichment, since Trump’s announcement.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told ambassadors on Wednesday that he was also certain Iran targeted an oil ship run by a company owned by an Israeli businessman in late July, killing two crew members.

Bennett has claimed he will offer Biden with a “orderly plan” to constrain the Iranians, implying that Israel may use the Abraham Accords, which were mediated by the US, to leverage its new ties with Arab nations.

The Iran deal was not specifically addressed by US officials on Wednesday.

Blinken, on the other hand, informed Bennett that the US is “unshakeable” in its commitment to Israel’s security and mentioned “grave worries we share about Iran” and its nuclear program.

Bennett’s advisers indicated he has no plans to propose reopening talks on a Palestinian state on land Israel seized in 1967.

A top official told reporters, “Two states is not important, not existent.”

The administration of Vice President Joe Biden is in favor of a two-state solution.