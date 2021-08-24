In his first visit to the White House, Israel’s Bennett seeks a “reset” with the United States.

Naftali Bennett, Israel’s prime minister, will travel to Washington on Tuesday for discussions with US President Joe Biden, in the hopes of “resetting” relations with Israel’s closest ally and finding common ground on Iran.

Bennett will meet with Biden on Thursday in his first state visit since taking office in June, in a bid to repair ties with America’s top Democrat, which were strained under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was accused of blatantly favoring the Republican party.

“Right now, the largest transaction going on between the two countries is a refresh and a reset of bilateral relations,” said Scott Lasensky, former President Barack Obama’s senior policy assistant on Israel.

Netanyahu enraged Democratic leaders by publicly criticizing a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and international powers reached by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

Netanyahu’s close embrace of Obama’s successor, President Donald Trump, whom he regularly referred to as “Israel’s best friend” in the White House, irritated Biden’s party even more.

When Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in June, he hinted at a new approach.

“Mistakes have been made in recent years. Israel’s nonpartisan status was jeopardized. “We’ll work together to correct those errors,” Lapid stated.

Bennett may be attempting to warm diplomatic relations, but he remains a foreign policy hawk who opposes the Iran nuclear deal, which reduced sanctions in exchange for Iran’s nuclear program being curtailed.

Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful, but it has gradually backtracked on key obligations, such as uranium enrichment, in response to US sanctions imposed after Trump unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018.

“I will remind President Biden that it is time to halt the Iranians… not to give them a lifeline in the guise of re-entering an expired nuclear deal,” Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, 49, said on Sunday.

Bennett’s visit with Biden, 78, comes two months after talks in Vienna to resurrect the agreement broke down without making any headway.

Or Rabinowitz, a Hebrew University researcher on nuclear proliferation and US-Israel relations, told AFP that she believes “the Iranian issue will be at the top of the agenda” at the conference.

“Israel wants to establish a new jargon,” or agreement, with the US about what constitutes Iran breaching the nuclear threshold, she said.

"We will propose an orderly plan that we have prepared in the last two months to restrict the Iranians," Bennett said on Sunday.