In his child-care pitch, Biden recalls his own struggles as a single parent.

President Joe Biden made a highly personal plea for a change of America’s lagging child care facilities on Friday, saying that the car accident that killed his wife and daughter underscored the significance of assisting parents who are working and raising children.

After the accident in 1972, Biden became a single father juggling a political career and two young sons. During a speech in Connecticut, he stated he “could not afford the child care” on a senator’s salary, causing him to commute daily between Washington and Delaware.

At a child care center in the state capital of Hartford, Biden said, “It made me understand how difficult it is for the vast majority of individuals who need support.”

Biden’s second presidential visit to the Constitution State, which was part of a national tour to drum up support for his proposals, comes at a critical time for his historic but divisive spending plans, which face opposition from both his own party and Republicans.

It’s not the first time he’s spoken up about the car accident that killed his wife Neilia and their 1-year-old daughter Naomi.

However, the president reframed the horrible incident as a teaching moment, emphasizing that most Americans do not have the extended family support that he did when raising a family.

“For a long time, I’ve been aware of the worry of a lack of access, and a lack of financial means to have child care,” he said.

Child care is being touted as vital to the recovery of the economy after the Covid-19 outbreak, but the administration claims that the US invests significantly less in children than comparable economies.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the country spends less on early childhood education and care per capita than all but two of the world’s 37 most developed countries.

According to Hartford’s Democratic mayor Luke Bronin, the average cost of child care in Connecticut is $16,000, making Biden’s child care program “a game changer.”

“How can we compete in the global marketplace if millions of American parents, particularly mothers, are unable to work because they cannot afford childcare?” Biden stated the following.

Parents’ struggles to keep jobs contribute to a large gender disparity in workforce participation between mothers and fathers, who nonetheless bear the greater burden of caring.

