In high-risk surgery, doctors remove a 30-pound tumor from a 25-year-old man’s chest.

A 30-pound tumor was removed from the chest of a 25-year-old man in a high-risk procedure at a private hospital in India.

According to local media on Thursday, the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, India, said that this was likely the world’s largest tumor removed from a person’s chest. According to the hospital’s experts, the largest tumor removed to date previous to the recent case was in the state of Gujarat in 2015 and weighed 20.9 pounds, according to medical literature and published articles.

Devesh Sharma, the patient, was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in a life-threatening condition. According to Live Hindustan [Google Translate revealed], he couldn’t breathe and felt tightness in his chest. Sharma had been unable to sleep resting flat on his back for the past two to three months due to shortness of breath, according to the article.

During medical testing, it was discovered that the man had a massive tumor that had taken up 90% of his chest. The tumor had not only engulfed the heart, but had also displaced both lungs.

“Due to its enormous size, the tumor could not be removed using minimally invasive surgery.” According to The Times of India, the hospital’s director and head, Dr Udgeath Dhir, said, “We had to open both sides of the chest and cut the chest bone in between to take it out, which took us over four hours.”

“This was a high-risk surgery due to the size of the tumor, which had taken up the entire chest, making it difficult to operate on multiple vessels because the tumor’s neck couldn’t be controlled and its capsule couldn’t be breached,” the doctor explained, adding that the patient’s blood flow was critical throughout the procedure.

Dr. Dhir allegedly stated that the procedure had to be performed with extreme accuracy because even the tiniest of errors could result in the patient’s death.

Sharma told the local press that his weight has risen to 180 pounds in the last few months. He “began feeling quite light” after the procedure, and his body weight had dropped to 152 pounds. It is still unknown when the procedure was performed.